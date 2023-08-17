Map Voting Returns Across Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3’s Multiplayer Maps

Today is the big reveal for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. The games’ reveal trailers are always slick, and this one is no different as we see the franchise’s heroes tackle an old threat.

The developers also published a lengthy post covering all the stuff coming this November. And some of this new stuff are features we used to always expect.

Map voting is back. For some reason, map voting has skipped several recent Call of Duty games – but it’s back now as the developers look to garner goodwill from a sometimes restless community.

And we’ll have plenty of great maps to choose from. The developers also confirmed all 16 Core launch maps are remastered versions of the maps that appeared in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009). That includes:

Afghan

Derail

Estate

Favela

Karachi

Highrise

Invasion

Quarry

Rundown

Rust

Scrapyard

Skidrow

Sub Base

Terminal

Underpass

Wasteland

“All 16 launch maps from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2009) have been modernized, both graphically and with meticulous attention given to the authenticity and aspects of the maps that made them so popular,” according to the developers.

While the visuals get the 2023 treatment, they’ll also be designed to work with modes that weren’t there originally. The devs specifically point to being able to play Hardpoint and Kill Confirmed on Favela.

There will also be three brand-new Battle Maps to support Ground War and Invasion modes. Along with a “single colossal War map” as the Call of Duty: WWII’s War mode returns in Modern Warfare 3. In COD: WW2, War was a cinematic, round-based objective mode. Here’s a quick trailer if you never played it.

In Modern Warfare 3, the devs promise an “evolution” of this mode.

And we’re already learning how many maps we can expect post-launch. At least 12 new core 6v6 maps will come across Modern Warfare 3’s Seasons following its November 10 launch.

Today marks the beginning of Modern Warfare 3’s info and marketing blitz. More details on all aspects of the game are coming as we inch closer to release.