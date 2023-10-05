Even Warzone Is Getting In On The Old Map Action

Activision and its developers have made a big deal about Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer launching with 16 classic maps from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2. But it’s not only the multiplayer leaning on nostalgia. So is Warzone.

At COD Next, the developers announced the two fan-favorite maps from the original Warzone, Rebirth Island and Fortune’s Keep, are coming to the mode in 2024. Fortune’s Keep is coming first in early 2024, followed by Rebirth Island.

We should hear more about specific release dates (especially Fortune’s Keep since it’s coming first) as we get closer to the integration of Warzone and Modern Warfare 3. That’ll happen with the launch of the first season on December 5.

In the brief announcement, it was revealed two other Activision studios are handling the relaunch of these two maps – High Moon Studios and Beenox. These are the original developers of both maps, so they are in good hands.

COD Next gave us a glimpse of what the future holds for Call of Duty. And it looks fantastic. It’s easy to get caught up in the yearly hype cycle for Call of Duty, but it looks like Modern Warfare 3 addresses many of the issues folks have had since last year’s Modern Warfare 2 launch. Sure, we’re not getting a lot of actual ‘new’ content here – but what we are getting we already know is good.

Resurgence fans have to be thrilled. At some point in 2024, the Resurgence playlist will likely have at least four maps in rotation. That’s because the devs also revealed that Modern Warfare 3/Warzone will continue supporting Vondel and Ashika Island at launch.

The devs are saying all the right things, and early impressions look good. Now we wait and see if Modern Warfare 3 has the follow-through many of us believe last year’s Modern Warfare 2 lacked. We’ll all start seeing that as the beta weekends kick off this week.