PlayStation Is About to Make SCUF-like Controllers Cheaper

I like controllers with paddles on the back of them like my Elite Controller (or a SCUF controller), but I don’t like paying damn near the price of a console for them. The folks at PlayStation are about to change that.



Today, they announced the DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment. It gives you two customizable buttons for just $30. An OLED screen on the back lets you customize what the two buttons do and lets you switch between three profiles. It looks faster than tinkering with an app like the Xbox Elite Controller.



Also, a headset jack is on the bottom, so you can still use whatever headphones you own.



Here’s a short trailer showing it off.



Man, I hope Xbox is paying attention. A regular Xbox controller with a pair of paddles would be perfect.



A glance at Amazon shows a few companies taking a similar approach as Sony, but it’s nice to see a first-party product tackle paddles on the cheap. We’ll see how good the buttons feel. Xbox’s Elite Controller and SCUF have been around for a while with plenty of pleased fans.



And with the cheaper option coming soon, get ready to see even more people jump shooting in Modern Warfare. Come on, Infinity Ward, add an aiming penalty already.



Adding these buttons as the PS4 is heading into the sunset does make me wonder if we’ll see them fully integrated into the DualShock 5 on the PS5.



We already know the Xbox controller is almost identical for the next Xbox. I don’t expect Sony to make any radical changes either, but having back buttons on controllers by default would be a small, but meaningful evolution to the controller.



The DualShock 4 Back Button Attachment launches in the U.S. and Canada on January 23 for $29.99 ($39.99 CAD).