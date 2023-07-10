PUBG’s Bluebomb Rush Mode Is Part of This Week’s Overhaul to Arcade Mode

Update 24.2 is bringing changes to Tactical Gear and a revamped Arcade Mode. Team Deathmatch and Intense Battle Royale are joined by a new mode called Bluebomb Rush. Think CSGO/Valorant.

It looks like Bluebomb Rush gets a small dedicated map, which makes sense given the type of mode it is. I’m not sure the devs could get a bomb defuse mode to work on any of the original maps without a lot of tinkering.

Here’s an overhead shot of Riviera:

I say dedicated because the areas outside the town don’t look polished compared to the rest. The devs would be making a huge deal if it was a new map for the regular Battle Royale mode.

The rest of the trailer shows Team Deathmatch and Intense Battle Royale across the game’s other maps.

I wonder if we are looking at a small part of PUBG’s next big map codenamed Neon. Here’s what the devs had to say back in March about that.

“The creation of this map was inspired by one of the most unique places on earth that combines both modern and traditional elements. While this map presents one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever faced, we’re confident that it will be worth it in the end. The map will feature multiple areas, ranging from a modern city full of gleaming skyscrapers to a more traditional rural area that creates a truly unique atmosphere that hasn’t been yet seen in PUBG. “

They also hinted that this map’s release would be towards the end of the year, “so prepare yourselves for an unforgettable PUBG experience at the end of this year.”

What can we expect for the second half of the year from PUBG? Besides another map, the devs have also said they are looking at more updates to two older maps – Erangel and Miramar. No word on when these updates are coming besides sometime in the second half of 2023.

The biggest changes to PUBG come every couple of months. This week’s update is 24.2. August’s update should trip over to 25.1, judging by how updates have worked recently. Then September will be 25.2, followed by 26.1 in October. Look for the first update in each sequence for the most significant content drops.