Each week, the folks behind PUBG rotate several maps in and out of the map pool to keep the gameplay fresh and fans of specific maps happy. Here’s the current PUBG map rotation as of June 7, 2023:

Normal Match:

Erangel

Taego

Deston

Sanhok

Paramo

Ranked:

Erangel

Miramar

Taego

Deston

For Normal matches, each map has a 20% probability of appearing. For Ranked, Erangel, Miramar, and Taego have a 30% probability each, while Deston sits at 10%.

PUBG’s normal match map rotation is pretty predictable, with the devs settling into two rotation sets. Each week Erangel and Sanhok will always be there. After that, it’ll rotate between two sets of three additional maps. Taego, Deston, and Paramo are in one set. And Miramar, Vikendi, and Karakin in the other.

Why have a map rotation? The biggest reason has to do with matchmaking times. That’s why we don’t have a map select option. The most popular maps, like Sanhok and Erangel, would fill up instantly, while other maps would be bogged down with lengthy matchmaking times. Map rotation is the middle ground. Keep the popular maps like Erangel and Sanhok fixed while rotating other maps. Put them all in the same pool, and matchmaking times stay near instant.

As for the next big PUBG update? The game has seen something new added every month this year, so we should see something in June. In March, the devs teased the next map coming to the game, codenamed Neon. Details on Neon are slim, but here’s what the devs have said about it:

“The creation of this map was inspired by one of the most unique places on earth that combines both modern and traditional elements. While this map presents one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever faced, we’re confident that it will be worth it in the end. The map will feature multiple areas, ranging from a modern city full of gleaming skyscrapers to a more traditional rural area that creates a truly unique atmosphere that hasn’t been yet seen in PUBG.

Exploring the map will be an exciting adventure in itself, with multiple transportation options, including ground, air, and water. We are also working on a new gameplay system for Neon, that might become a new way of obtaining items which could change the dynamics of how the game is played.”

If we do hear about this new map anytime soon, I would watch for Summer Game Fest on June 8 or the PC Gaming Show on June 11.