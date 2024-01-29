Sony’s Next PlayStation State Of Play Will Show Off What’s Coming This Year And Beyond

Over 15 games coming to PlayStation 5 and PS VR2 will be showcased at the next PlayStation State of Play. The 40-minute stream will come less than two weeks after Xbox gave us a glimpse of their 2024 lineup.

On January 31 at 5 pm ET, Sony will give us a look at their lineup for “2024 and beyond.” The last time Sony hosted a State of Play was back in September. During that event, we got a release date announcement for Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and another look at Spider-Man 2 shortly before it was released.

What can we expect this go around? We know extended looks at Stellar Blade and Rise of the Ronin are coming. Another look at Final Fantasy VII Rebirth is likely. We should also see more from games like Helldivers 2, Silent Hill 2 Remake, Death Stranding 2, and more.

Stellar Blade was previously called Project EVE and is a PlayStation 5 console exclusive.

Rise of the Ronin is from the folks at Team Ninja, best known for their Ninja Gaiden and Nioh franchises. Last month, a trailer confirmed its March 22, 2024 release date. I imagine we’ll see much more gameplay on Wednesday’s stream.

Death Stranding 2 promises to be more weird stuff from the acclaimed developer Hideo Kojima and his team at Kojima Productions.

We’ll see what surprises Sony has cooked up for this week’s State of Play. With games being shown coming beyond 2024, there’s bound to be something we haven’t heard about yet.