Starfield In 2024 – Shattered Space, Mod Support, New Features, And More

As 2023 comes to an end, the folks at Bethesda gave an update on what fans can expect in 2024. Beginning in February, the devs aim to push significant updates every six weeks. From the usual bug fixes to new content and feature updates. If you own the Steam version of Starfield, you can join the ‘Steam Beta’ branch to try them out a little earlier.

Here’s a quick rundown on how to join the Steam beta build:

Right-click on Starfield and select ‘Properties.’

Select ‘Betas.’

Then click on ‘[beta].’

A new download with this beta build should begin downloading (quick note: This is a separate build of the game. Saves from the beta build do not carry over once each update goes live).

Bethesda detailed some of the new features in their blog post. City maps should make exploring Starfield’s major cities much less of a headache. The devs also reiterated that new travel options are coming. No details on what that means, only that the team is “adding new ways to travel.” The playable areas don’t seem big enough for land vehicles, but we’ll see what the devs are cooking up.

New ship customization options include “decorations, new shipbuilding options, and more.”

Expanded difficulty settings will make the gameplay easier/harder, depending on your preference. “These will allow you to easily customize carry capacity, cargo access distance, ship damage, vendor credits, how you suffer afflictions, new survival mechanics, and more.”

Official mod support is also coming with a release date of early 2024:

“Beginning early next year, Starfield will be getting its own exporter and you’ll have access to a new Creation Kit. Modding has always been an enormous part of our games, with incredible community-made content constantly bringing fresh new experiences. With the scale and systems in Starfield, we can’t wait to see what you come up with!”

While Bethesda touts Starfield as its biggest launch ever with 13 million players, its longevity will be shaped by the community and the mod tools. Skyrim and Fallout both enjoyed huge modding communities and fantastic creations. We’ll see if Starfield can join them.

The devs also mentioned Starfield’s first major expansion, Shattered Space. It’s still set for a 2024 release and will ship with new story content, locations, new gear, and more. Bethesda promises to share more later next year. Xbox often hosts a major event in early June, and we will likely see a big reveal for Shattered Space then.