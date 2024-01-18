Warzone Devs Begin Fixing Busted Season 1 Reloaded Update

It was a long night for the teams working on Call of Duty. Season 1 Reloaded went live yesterday, and fans were met with several bugs impacting gameplay or preventing them from getting into the game. Around 4 AM ET, the devs pushed an update that fixed the most pressing issues. From the devs:

“We’ve just deployed fixes to resolve some of the issues resulting from the Season 1 Reloaded update.

Players will no longer enter a bugged state when interacting with loadout crates in-game

Players will no longer get stuck on “Fetching Online Profile” error when attempting to access the menu.

While many of us wonder how huge bugs like this get past playtesting, at least the devs recognized how bad things were and quickly pushed fixes.

Here’s what that loadout bug looked like before this fix was posted.

If you try to go to 'create a class' in the menu your game will bug and you'll have to restart. If you try to hit loadout in game this happens… 😂 pic.twitter.com/rliLXOGdgq — Fifakill (@Fifakill_) January 17, 2024

The official Call of Duty Updates Twitter/X account also posted a workaround for anyone still encountering the loadout bug today.

“Players who are continuing to encounter issues related to using their Loadouts may find that they need to swap out their current Perk Packages, or delete/remake Custom Perk Packages.”

Another fix took care of the bug that booted players to the menu if they tried to remove an Attachment in the Gunsmith.

Warzone’s developers also announced they are re-enabling the Champion’s Quest at 10 AM PT today. This contract becomes available after winning 30 games or five consecutive Warzone matches. Complete it, and your team can call a Nuke to take out Urzikstan.

The teams behind Modern Warfare 3 and the latest iteration of Warzone have done a great job talking with the community in the lead-up to and after the game’s launch. And while the fixes to Season 1 Reloaded were quick, I would love for the devs to give us a deep dive into what went wrong here. A lot of folks don’t understand how this could happen with the money/resources of Activision Blizzard. Transparency could help fans understand what goes into developing games/updates and help combat some of the vitriol we see. It could also help other developers avoid whatever pitfall Modern Warfare 3/Warzone encountered yesterday.