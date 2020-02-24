We Won’t Have to Buy Cyberpunk 2077 Twice on Xbox

Alex Chavers·
Gaming
·
Cyberpunk 2077 keanu

The days of having to buy a cross-gen game appear to be over. Xbox’s Phil Spencer touted a feature dubbed ‘Smart Delivery’ this morning, where you only have to buy a cross-gen game once to get the best version. In the blog post, Spencer said the feature was available for developers and publishers who are working on games that are coming to Xbox One first and Xbox Series X later. 

Cyberpunk 2077 is one of those games, and developer CD Projekt Red said fans will only need to purchase their game once. “Gamers should never be forced to purchase the game twice or pay for upgrades. Owners of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox One will receive the Xbox Series X upgrade for free when available.”

We were never going to see a repeat of what happened last console generation, but it’s good to see definitive confirmation of not having to buy cross-gen games twice. Microsoft is all about backward (and forwards compatibility with controllers and such) now, so there was no way they were going to make us buy games twice. 

And with CD Projekt Red making it official with Cyberpunk 2077, expect plenty more developers and publishers to follow suit. It’s an easy PR win for everyone. 

Check out my previous post about all the new stuff we learned this morning about the Xbox Series X.

