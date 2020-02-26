Ghost Recon Breakpoint’s New ‘Immersive Mode’ Won’t Make Its February Release

Righting the Ghost Recon Breakpoint ship is taking a bit longer than expected. An “immersive mode” designed to fix a lot of the issues with Breakpoint and build on fan feedback was set for a February release date. With February wrapping up, Ubisoft has pushed the mode back and given it a vague Spring release.



“The complexity of integrating this new mode has proven to be a challenge and we want to ensure that the experience will be a great one when it releases,” the developers wrote in a blog post.



We still don’t know what this mode is besides that it’s a “new immersive mode.” The Ghost Recon team is building it based on feedback from a Community Survey and what their Community Managers have heard from fans.



What we do know is work on this mode has been going on for a while. We first heard rumblings of this new mode in a letter from the dev team back in October 2019. After a “rougher than expected” launch, the dev team described work was underway for a “more radical and immersive version of Ghost Recon Breakpoint. We also want to let you tailor your experience to the way you want to enjoy the game, since freedom of choice has always been part of the Ghost Recon DNA.”



While the delay is a bummer, the devs are planning an info dump on this new mode on March 5. We’ll see if the clunky loot system is improved. Better yet, drop it. Devs can’t seem to get modern shooters and traditional loot mechanics to mix well.



We’ll see what the devs have come up with next week.