What’s Coming To Game Pass in January 2024?

2023 is in the rearview. January kicks off today, which means another month of Xbox Game Pass goodies. The folks at Xbox haven’t officially announced the slate of Game Pass games coming in January, but we already know of a couple. Let’s take a look.

Turnip Boys Rob a Bank (January 18 – Console, PC, Cloud)

Go Mecha Ball (January 25 – Console, PC, Cloud)

A whole lot still needs to be confirmed. We usually see Xbox put out a blog post near the start of the month detailing what games are coming, but most folks are still enjoying a much-needed holiday break, so it might be a few days before we hear more.

On the Xbox side of Game Pass, GTA V will be exiting the service in January.

Looking a little further ahead, Persona 3 Reloaded is coming on February 1. Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Hereoes will hit Game Pass on April 24. After finalizing its acquisition, the Game Pass library should also get a big boost as Xbox brings over the Activision Blizzard library. Xbox’s first-party games will also get the usual day-one launches.

We have to wait for official launch dates on these games, but the 2024 first-party lineup should at least include the following:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2

Avowed

The Outer Worlds 2

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Hearts of Chornobyl

Again, that list will likely grow as Xbox finalizes release dates for its growing list of exclusives.