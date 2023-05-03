One day after a shaky Redfall release, Xbox is dropping more info about next month’s event. We already knew it was going to be on June 11, but today the publisher narrowed the timing to 10 am PT. The Xbox Games Showcase will be immediately followed by Starfield Direct, an in-depth look into Bethesda’s next big RPG.

“Join us for some new surprises and first-looks from our incredibly talented internal studios, and our many creative partners around the world,” says Xbox.

“Starfield Direct will invite you inside Bethesda Game Studios to learn much, much more about Starfield, with tons of new gameplay, developer interviews, and behind-the-scenes insider information.”

Bethesda could score some easy points by showing the PC version running smoothly.

The folks at Xbox also announced a third event, Xbox Games Showcase Extended. We can expect interviews from devs at the Xbox Games Showcase and “other updates from our partners.” This event will be the day after Ubisoft Foward (set for June 12). It’ll kick off at 10 am PT on June 13.

What we see from Starfield should be close to what we get at launch. The game is set for a September release and is Xbox’s biggest game of the year.

Bethesda’s big RPGs are known for their bugs – but millions also adore them. If Starfield can launch with good performance, it’ll already be a big win, especially for PC folks.

We can also expect much more from games like Forza Motorsport and Hellblade 2. Here are some more previously announced games we could see more of:

Avowed

Fable

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl

State of Decay 3

The Outer Worlds 2

Perfect Dark

Everwild

June will be a busy month with Summer Games Fest, Xbox Games Showcase, Ubisoft Forward, and more showing off games coming in the second half of 2023 and beyond.