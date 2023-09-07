Yep, There Will Be Starfield Xbox Mods

Will Starfield mods be on Xbox? The simple answer is yes. In an interview last month, Bethesda’s Pete Hines was asked about official support for mods on PC at launch. Hines confirmed official support will be coming post-launch. He also reiterated that mod support will be for both PC and Xbox.

Modders aren’t waiting for Bethesda’s official modding tools (Creation Kit). The mod count for Starfield is quickly approaching 1,000 already, as the community averages more than 100 new mods daily. For now, those are limited to the PC platform.

When Will Starfield Xbox Mods Be Released?

The earliest for Starfield mods to hit Xbox will be when Bethesda’s Creation Kit releases. No word on an official release date yet, but we can look to Bethesda’s last two big games for when to expect it.

Skyrim release date: November 11, 2011

Skyrim Creation Kit release date: February 7, 2012

Fallout 4 release date: November 10, 2015

Fallout 4 Creation Kit release date: April 25, 2016

So, three to five months from now gives us a general idea of when to expect Starfield’s Creation Kit. But the calendar won’t do modding fans any favors as three months from today puts us in the middle of the holiday season.

Console mods for Skyrim came much later (in 2016) with the release of Skyrim Special Edition. But the situation is different these days now that Xbox owns Bethesda. I doubt we’ll have to wait long (if at all) between the release of Creation Kit and mod support on Xbox.

Will There Be Limitations?

Right now, we don’t know. Hopefully, it’s a question the folks at Bethesda address whenever they start talking more about official mod support. The reason I mention this is because Skyrim was capped at 150 mods on Xbox. And Fallout 4 had a 2GB total limit. If there are limits, I doubt they are as strict as we’ve seen in the past.

But even with those limits, folks on console could still install mods that offered tons of content, such as the popular The Forgotten City mod.

If Starfield is anything like previous Bethesda games, we’ll be playing it for years. And both PC and Xbox fans will enjoy all the creations the community comes up with.