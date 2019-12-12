Amazon’s New World Steam Page Goes Live With 2020 Release Date

It’s been more than three years since Amazon Game Studios first revealed New World. Today, folks on the game’s Reddit noticed a Steam page went live. And on it, we learn it’s coming in 2020 with a closed beta set for April 2020.



Here’s a description of the game from the Steam page:



Fate has summoned you to the shores of Aeternum, the Eternal Isle. Overcome the brutal legions of The Corrupted and draw battle lines with competing players in this land of danger and opportunity. In a land hell-bent on your destruction, what will you do to survive? Strike out alone to forge your own heroic path, or band together, fortify, and fight.



The key features section reads like the average MMORPG. Player organizations take the form of Companies, and the game plays out with melee, ranged, and magic combat. Nothing screams innovative in a glance at the game’s Steam page. It seems like a typical MMORPG with colonization as a backdrop setting.



This morning, the New World Twitter account announced they will have a new announcement at The Game Awards tonight.



It’s all counted down to this! Tune into #TheGameAwards, tonight at 5:30pm PT for an exciting announcement: https://t.co/4doeSARFx1 pic.twitter.com/ZTPpfpKwsn — New World (@playnewworld) December 12, 2019

We’ll see if a trailer can sell what makes Amazon Game Studios’ first big game a must-have.



Amazon’s entry into the gaming space warrants attention. Anytime a company that size jumps into gaming, I wonder what they have to offer. And there’s still plenty of room for a new MMORPG. WoW Classic shows there’s always an appetite for that. We’ll see what new take the New World has on one of the oldest genres in gaming when it hits next year.



Tune in to The Game Awards tonight starting at 8:30 ET to see the New World and plenty more games.