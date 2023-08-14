Assassin’s Creed Mirage Sneaks Its Way To Earlier Release Date

Ubisoft is giving Assassin’s Creed Mirage a little more breathing room during the traditionally busy October/November game release schedule. In a post announcing the game has gone gold, the publisher announced a new release date of October 5.

Assassin's Creed Mirage has gone gold and is coming out a week early! 📀



On behalf of the entire team, we can't wait for you to explore 9th Century Baghdad with Basim.



Your journey now starts on October 5. Save the new date! #AssassinsCreed pic.twitter.com/eWAZttvjIX — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) August 14, 2023

Mirage was initially slated for an October 12 release but is now coming a week earlier. Here’s how it now stacks up against some of October’s biggest releases:

Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 5

Forza Motorsport – October 10

Lords of the Fallen – October 17

Alan Wake 2 – October 17

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – October 20

While Assassin’s Creed is a massive franchise and can stand toe-to-toe with pretty much any game, it’s not a bad idea to get away from other single-player-focused games, especially Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place 20 years before the last game, Valhalla. We are put into Basim’s shoes as he sneaks across 9th-century Baghdad.

When it was first unveiled, Mirage was described as a “homage to the first Assassin’s Creed games” and pays “tribute to the series’ roots.” That should mean less of a focus on the RPG and loot mechanics we’ve seen since Assassin’s Creed Origins.

Here’s a nearly 8-minute video showing off gameplay from back in June.

It mainly focuses on assassinations and some teleporting at the end that looks flashy but doesn’t feel like the old games. I was hoping to see some regular combat too. The old games had a heavy focus on parry attacks that felt smooth. I’m hoping we see a return to that here.

Mirage was also described as a “shorter, more narrative-driven game” during its reveal. And the price point reflects that too. While AAA games prices rise to $70, Mirage will retail for $50. It’ll also be available via Ubisoft’s subscription service when it launches on October 5.