Assassin's Creed Mirage new release date
G Gaming

Assassin’s Creed Mirage Sneaks Its Way To Earlier Release Date

Alex Chavers
August 14, 2023

Ubisoft is giving Assassin’s Creed Mirage a little more breathing room during the traditionally busy October/November game release schedule. In a post announcing the game has gone gold, the publisher announced a new release date of October 5. 

Mirage was initially slated for an October 12 release but is now coming a week earlier. Here’s how it now stacks up against some of October’s biggest releases:

  • Assassin’s Creed Mirage – October 5
  • Forza Motorsport – October 10
  • Lords of the Fallen – October 17
  • Alan Wake 2 – October 17
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – October 20

While Assassin’s Creed is a massive franchise and can stand toe-to-toe with pretty much any game, it’s not a bad idea to get away from other single-player-focused games, especially Marvel’s Spider-Man 2.

Assassin’s Creed Mirage takes place 20 years before the last game, Valhalla. We are put into Basim’s shoes as he sneaks across 9th-century Baghdad. 

When it was first unveiled, Mirage was described as a “homage to the first Assassin’s Creed games” and pays “tribute to the series’ roots.” That should mean less of a focus on the RPG and loot mechanics we’ve seen since Assassin’s Creed Origins. 

Here’s a nearly 8-minute video showing off gameplay from back in June. 

It mainly focuses on assassinations and some teleporting at the end that looks flashy but doesn’t feel like the old games. I was hoping to see some regular combat too. The old games had a heavy focus on parry attacks that felt smooth. I’m hoping we see a return to that here. 

Mirage was also described as a “shorter, more narrative-driven game” during its reveal. And the price point reflects that too. While AAA games prices rise to $70, Mirage will retail for $50. It’ll also be available via Ubisoft’s subscription service when it launches on October 5. 

Share this article
Shareable URL
Alex Chavers
When I’m not playing Rocket League (best game ever), you can find me writing about all things games, space and more. You can reach me at alex@newsledge.com
Prev Post

Cities Skylines 2 Enters Home Stretch With Economic Dev Diary
Read next
0
Share
0
0
0
0
0