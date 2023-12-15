This Is The Broken TYR ‘Snakeshot’ Warzone Build Giving Everyone Fits Today

Yesterday’s weapon balance update was the developers’ attempt to smooth out some of the more absurdly fast time-to-kill (TTK) weapons. But the TYR ‘Snakeshot’ build lowers the TTK to zero. Clips are making the rounds on Reddit and X/Twitter, showing players taking out entire squads with no trouble at all.

Here’s a clip featuring three shots taking out three opposing players.

WE ARE IN BIG & I MEAN BIG TROUBLE #MW3 pic.twitter.com/g9qz2NfYgJ — Rhys Price (@Rated_COD) December 15, 2023

And another clip taking out four players in less than five seconds.

But we all know the saying, “If you can’t beat’em, join’em.” And it most definitely applies here. Here’s a quick rundown of the build:

TYR

Rear Grip: Akimbo TYR

Laser: Verdant Hook Mounted Laser

Barrel: ZIU-16 Heavy Long Barrel

Ammunition: 12.7X55MM Snake Shot

Trigger Action: ULRR’s Fury

You can tweak the laser to get more range by changing to the CS15 Scarlet Mounted Laser.

I imagine we won’t be waiting long for a hotfix to go live addressing this broken build. So far, we haven’t heard any acknowledgment of the broken TYR build from the devs. CODUpdates on X/Twitter is the best spot to keep an eye out for any news on this front. The devs have already pushed a small update addressing a loop bug where players get stuck on “Fetching online profile.” So another update could go live later tackling the broken Snakeshot build.

If a hotfix doesn’t land today, get your Snakeshots out because it will be a long weekend on Warzone. I’ll update this article when we hear official word from the devs.