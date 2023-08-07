Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date Is Set

Late October or early November is always Call of Duty time, and this year is no different. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming on November 10, 2023. The date comes alongside our first teaser trailer. At the end, we get a glimpse of Vladimir Makarov.

You might have noticed some numbers at the very beginning. That is a phone number, and when you text it, it hints at a Warzone event coming soon.

+1-(202)-918-3022 (US code, txt/sms rates will apply). pic.twitter.com/0FlePTYHdY — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) August 7, 2023

That lines up with what data miners found last week about a Modern Warfare 3 reveal coming to Warzone on August 17. Activision hasn’t dropped an official date yet, but these leaks combined with the text messages from the teaser trailer confirm a Warzone event is happening.

As for Makarov’s return? That was first teased during the post-credits scene following last year’s Modern Warfare 2 campaign. That short scene teased a reimagining of the ‘No Russian’ mission from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to hit the usual slate of platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC) when it releases on November 10. We’ll see if Activision opts for campaign early access again like last year. And expect the new Warzone map about a month after release if they follow previous years’ trends.