Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Release Date Is Set

Alex Chavers
August 7, 2023

Late October or early November is always Call of Duty time, and this year is no different. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is coming on November 10, 2023. The date comes alongside our first teaser trailer. At the end, we get a glimpse of Vladimir Makarov. 

You might have noticed some numbers at the very beginning. That is a phone number, and when you text it, it hints at a Warzone event coming soon.

That lines up with what data miners found last week about a Modern Warfare 3 reveal coming to Warzone on August 17. Activision hasn’t dropped an official date yet, but these leaks combined with the text messages from the teaser trailer confirm a Warzone event is happening.

As for Makarov’s return? That was first teased during the post-credits scene following last year’s Modern Warfare 2 campaign. That short scene teased a reimagining of the ‘No Russian’ mission from 2009’s Modern Warfare 2.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is expected to hit the usual slate of platforms (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, and PC) when it releases on November 10. We’ll see if Activision opts for campaign early access again like last year. And expect the new Warzone map about a month after release if they follow previous years’ trends. 

Alex Chavers
When I’m not playing Rocket League (best game ever), you can find me writing about all things games, space and more. You can reach me at alex@newsledge.com
