We’ll Finally Get Our Official First Look At Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Next Week

Rumors, leaks, hell even Monster Energy drinks. We know this year’s Call of Duty will be Modern Warfare 3. The most recent update to Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone included Modern Warfare 3’s key art, which matches the Monster Energy drink promotional packaging seen last month.

🚨 BREAKING: Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Logo Leaked



(image via @algebra_sloth) pic.twitter.com/loEIptydTi — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) July 24, 2023

The folks at Call of Duty know we know and decided to have a little fun in a tweet.

Jokes on you, real key art here.



We’ll share our artistic abilities and even more next week. pic.twitter.com/UCCexH7IMr — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) August 2, 2023

Dataminers who spotted the key art from the recent update also posted a screenshot showing a splash page that says the worldwide reveal of Modern Warfare 3 will be on August 17 in Warzone.

That does lineup with Activision officially announcing the game next week, which should include an announcement of the reveal coming in Warzone the following week.

We should also hear about the game’s official release date. The franchise traditionally targets late mid-October to mid-November for its release dates. Here’s a look at the last five games and their release dates:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 – October 12, 2018

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (2019) – October 25, 2019

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – November 13, 2020

Call of Duty: Vanguard – November 5, 2021

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (2022) – October 28, 2022

Expect Modern Warfare 3 to release somewhere in that window.

Also, don’t expect a huge blowout next week. We usually get the announcement and maybe a trailer. Then the marketing begins as we get more info about the game’s story, multiplayer, and Warzone. The World Series of Warzone’s Global Final is set for September 16, so that would be a good place to do the big Warzone reveal.

We’ll see what Activision has in store for next week’s Modern Warfare 3 reveal.