Remnant 2 Off To Hot Start With More Than One Million Copies Sold

Remnant: From the Ashes was a 2019 sleeper hit, selling more than 1.7 million units in a little over a year. Fast forward four years, and its sequel Remnant 2, is off to a much faster start. In a blog post today, Gearbox and Gunfire Games announced their newest entry into the franchise has already eclipsed one million units. It did that in just four days.

“To everyone who helped us achieve this amazing milestone, thank you for your unwavering support,” said Gunfire Games’ David Adams. “This was a multi-year journey for us and we couldn’t be happier to see fans having such a great time with a game we put our heart and soul into.”

The game’s publisher, Gearbox Publishing, was thrilled with the reception so far. “Remnant 2 exceeded our expectations. As a commercial and critical hit, we’re incredibly proud of the Gunfire team and everyone here at Gearbox Publishing who brought this title to life,” said Gearbox’s Yoon Im.

Im thanked the Remnant community for supporting the devs during the sequel’s development and gave a shoutout to all the new Remnant fans joining the franchise.

The blog post also mentions how Remnant 2 saw the concurrent players more than double at launch compared to the first game. According to SteamDB, the first Remnant saw a concurrent peak of 48,289 players. Two days ago, Remnant 2 hit more than 110,000 concurrent players.

Those are impressive numbers for a relatively new franchise. That 110,000 number puts it just outside the top 100 on Steam’s all-time concurrent. A strong showing and shows how popular co-op games continue to be.

While the game is resonating with players, critics also responded positively, with the game notching an 80 on Metacritic and OpenCritic.

Remnant 2 has been a pleasant surprise as folks gear up for the start of the gaming blitz coming in the second half of 2023, led by Baulder’s Gate 3 and Starfield.