Destiny Reached? Seven Kings Must Die Trailer Drops

It will be a bittersweet day on April 14, the release date of Seven Kings Must Die, a feature-length movie to mark the end of The Last Kingdom series. We finally got our first look at the movie, with Netflix ramping up the marketing a month out from the film’s release.

For those looking for a quick synopsis, Netflix has you covered:

“Following the death of King Edward, a battle for the crown ensues, as rival heirs and invaders compete for power. And when an alliance comes seeking Uhtred’s help in their plans, Uhtred faces a choice between those he cares for most and the dream of forming a united England.”

If you want to be up to speed, a month is more than enough time to rip through the five seasons of The Last Kingdom before its curtain call with Seven Kings Must Die.

Netflix is doing a solid job avoiding spoilers if you missed the last season of the show mentioning Alexand Draymond returning as Uhtred as he “rides once more across a fractured kingdom with several of the series’ much-loved returning characters, as they battle alongside, and against, new allies and enemies.”

If you don’t have Netflix, the show is worth a subscription. The movie promises to wrap up the story from the final three books in Bernard Cornwell’s The Saxon Stories. We will have a review up once the film drops on April 14, so be sure to drop a bookmark and come back for the latest on Uhtred and his band of allies.

Image Credit: Netflix