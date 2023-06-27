Diablo 4’s Endgame Dungeons/Activities See Big XP Boosts With Latest Patch

Once you hit 50, Diablo 4’s leveling becomes a slog. So much so that folks kept hunting down XP exploits to help them reach 70 and then 100. Blizzard hopes these XP boosts with the latest patch will make farming unnecessary.. They describe the experience awarded for completing most endgame activities as “significantly increased.”

Let’s take a look at the changes:

Significantly increased the experience awarded for completing Nightmare Dungeons.

Significantly increased the experience gained from killing monsters in Nightmare Dungeons.

Helltide chests now provide substantially more bonus experience when opened.

Significantly increased rewarded experience from completing individual Whispers across the board.

Fixed an issue where no experience was awarded for completing the hold out style event that can occur after finishing dungeon objectives.

Loot is also improving, specifically from the Helltide Roaming boss (called Kixxarth, and is a level 72 boss every time I’ve seen it). Blizzard notes this “will now more consistently drop higher quality loot.”

The devs are also ditching the level requirement for the weekly bonus caches earned from taking down world bosses.

And Nightmare Dungeons get an excellent quality of life change as we can now teleport directly to them via the map. No more hunting down the closest waypoint and riding your horse to them.

We’ll see how much XP gains there are, but I’m glad to see Blizzard increase them, especially the Whisper missions. It should help folks in the early parts of World Tier III or IV while they look for gear upgrades.

The rest of the patch notes cover bug fixes and balance changes. Good news for everyone’s characters so far. This balance pass only buffs classes, focusing mainly on Basic Skills (the first skill each class earns and the one that generates each class’ resource.

We’ll probably see our first big balance pass on classes near the start of Season 1.