Diablo 4’s Nightmare Dungeons Are Too Difficult, Says Blizzard – Hotfix Coming Today

Update: Here are the patch notes for the hotfix coming tonight –

HOTFIX 3 – JULY 21, 2023 – 1.1.0

THIS HOTFIX HAS NOT DEPLOYED AND WILL BE UPDATED LATER THIS EVENING ONCE IT HAS BEEN RELEASED WITH ADDITIONAL FIXES.

Gameplay Update

We are implementing a reduction to overall monster power levels in Nightmare dungeons. The new top range for tier 100 will feel like what tier 70 was previously.

Developer Note: Although these values make it appear that the higher tiers are easier than lower tiers, this is not the case because the monsters also benefit from being significantly higher level than players in higher Nightmare Dungeon tiers.

Examples

Tier 35

HP reduced by ~2%

Damaged reduced by ~1%

Tier 50

HP reduced by ~20%

Damage reduced by ~13%

Tier 70

HP reduced by ~60%

Damage reduced by 54%

Tier 100

HP reduced by ~82%

Damage reduced by ~79%

Original article follows.

Diablo 4’s Associate Game Director Joseph Piepiora described Nightmare Dungeons as “dramatically overtuned” in today’s Campfire Chat. He went on to talk about how getting through a tier 100 Nightmare Duengon meant leaning on particular builds. That’s going to change with a hotfix coming this afternoon.

We’re still waiting on patch notes (I’ll update this article when they are published), but Piepiora said the goal was for the tier 100 Nightmare Dungeon to feel more like a tier 70.

The devs also discussed a new endgame content type coming later designed to push classes to their limits. “Give people more things to chase,” said Piepiora.

You can listen to this part of the conversation in the video below. It should begin playing at the correct timestamp. If not, fast forward to about 39:20 for the comments on Nightmare Dungeon difficulty and the new endgame content type.

No details on when this other endgame content type is coming besides how it’ll be a part of Diablo 4’s commitment to being a live service game.

While the difficulty part of Nightmare Duengons is being addressed today, the Diablo team is also looking into increasing monster density to make them more fun. The same goes for most parts of Helltide. This bump in monster density is set to come in Patch 1.1.1, which should hit servers sometime in the next couple of weeks.

More details on this patch, including buffs to Sorcerer and Barbarian, will be coming in next Friday’s Campfire Chat stream.

I’ll update this post once the notes for the hotfix are published.