Elden Ring DLC Development Is Going Well, But Still No Release Date

It’s been radio silence from From Software since Elden Ring’s DLC (Shadow of the Edrtree) was announced. But we did get a tiny update from the developer’s parent company this week thanks to a financial report. In the report, From Software’s parent company, Kadokawa, had this to say about the DLC:

“The release timing of DLC for Elden Ring has not yet been announced, but development is proceeding smoothly.”

The company reiterated its current stance on Elden Ring’s DLC and timing in a Q&A portion of the financial report. They say From Software is “currently working hard on the development of DLC for Elden Ring, but we have not announced a release date at this time.”

Kadokawa also said Elden Ring’s sales “remained strong.”

There are no hard numbers in this report, but we know Elden Ring surpassed 20 million copies earlier this year, according to publisher Bandai Namco.

In a statement announcing the milestone, Bandai Namco and From Software thanked the millions of people playing their game and said they “will continue to develop various ways for the fans to enjoy the world of Elden Ring in the future.”

Fans should keep an eye out for The Game Awards on December 7. From Software has released trailers during this show before. In 2021, Elden Ring debuted with this cinematic trailer:

A year later, the developer dropped the world premiere for Armored Core 6 Fires of Rubicon.

Could we get another From Software game trailer for a third year? It could happen.