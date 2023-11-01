Last Year’s Modern Warfare 2 Maps Are Getting In On The ‘Carry Forward’ Action

Call of Duty devs made a big deal about the ‘Carry Forward’ feature, which brings cosmetics purchased on Modern Warfare 2 to Modern Warfare 3. This week, we learn several Modern Warfare 2 maps are also getting the ‘Carry Forward’ treatment.

Old maps coming to a new Call of Duty is nothing new, but the speed this go around is notable. A batch of four fan-favorite maps (Farm 18, Mercado, Shoot House, and one other that wasn’t named) will be available shortly after launch with a dedicated playlist.

While the much older, original Modern Warfare 2 maps are getting massive graphical upgrades – these four maps from last year’s Call of Duty will be “graphically identical” to how they first appeared in 2022. That also means there won’t be any tweaks to accommodate the changes to movement with Modern Warfare 3.

“You may find that they play in an altogether different manner,” the devs write. It shouldn’t be too crazy, but the faster movement in Modern Warfare 3 will impact map flow. Not to mention new equipment and killstreaks.

The devs also made it clear that these four maps coming shortly after launch are in addition to all the post-launch maps announced so far.

We know 12 6v6 maps are coming in the seasons after Modern Warfare 3’s launch. And the devs stress this first batch of four maps from last year’s MW2 is the “initial selection, and more will follow throughout the live seasons.” And with Modern Warfare 2 seeing six seasons, tossing in a few older maps will help the devs flesh out the content for each season of Modern Warfare 3.

Finally, the devs clarified new modes coming in Modern Warfare 3 (like Cutthroat) will not be playable on these Modern Warfare 2 (2022) maps.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 is shaping up to be quite the package. From a sheer content perspective, it looks great. We’ll see if the devs can stick the landing with the gameplay and Warzone integration.