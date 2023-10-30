Next Diablo 4 Patch Will Make Testing and Respecing Builds A Breeze

Trying out new builds in Diablo 4 is a slog. Especially past level 50 when it involves changing all Paragon Boards. For whatever reason, Blizzard included a ‘Refund All’ button for abilities but not Paragon Boards. That’s changing with tomorrow’s (October 31) update.

Patch 1.2.1 brings a slew of fixes, but the addition of a ‘Refund All’ button for Paragon and a new training dummy will help folks get the most out of their builds. Here’s what Blizzard had to say about both new features.

On the Paragon Board change:

“Players communicated that reworking all or most of their Paragon Points was a common occurrence. We’ve added this button to make it easier to do big respecs.”

The Training Dummy lets players pick one or a small group of them to test out their builds. This will make it much easier to see how each piece of gear influences your builds against single targets and groups. According to Blizzard, you can choose the difficulty of the training dummy from Normal to Boss. The training room includes a stash for swapping items that’ll help make optimizing builds quicker.

Look for builds on popular websites like Icy Veins and Maxroll to get updates in the coming days as players squeeze every possible bit of damage out of their favorite builds.

I’ve been rocking a Ball Lightning build on my Sorcer for Season 2, and it’s been a blast. It does require a pair of Aspects (Prodigy’s Aspect and Gravitational Aspect) to get going, but it melts pretty much everything. You’ll also need to juggle a handful of defensive cooldowns to stay alive, but once you get the hang of it – there’s not much that can stop you.

The rest of the patch includes the usual slate of bug fixes.

Barring any game-breaking bugs, tomorrow’s update will likely be the last before Blizzcon. This year’s Blizzcon returns as an in-person event. We’ll hear plenty more of what Blizzard has in store over the next year for their biggest games, including World of Warcraft, Overwatch 2, Hearthstone, and Diablo 4. On Saturday (at 2:30 pm PDT), Diablo 4 devs will host an hour-long Campfire Chat to talk more about what’s next for Diablo 4.

Season 2 just started, so I’m not sure how much new info we’ll get on Season 3 or an expansion.