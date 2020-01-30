343 Industries Says Every Halo Game Is Running on PC Now

In a beefy development update on all things Master Chief Collection, the developer said every Halo game is now running on PC. But the work is only beginning to get them in our hands.



Here’s a quick rundown of where every game stands in its development from the blog post.



Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary



Mod support

Terminal videos

MP deterministic model on PC.

Localization work

Bug Fixing

Flight Support

Halo 2



FOV Support in progress

First pass at latency reduction

VFR Support in progress

First optimization pass is complete

Profiling on min spec PC is complete

Halo 2: Anniversary



M&K Support

FOV Support in progress

Aspect Ratio Support in progress

VFR Support in progress

Profiling on min spec PC is complete

Forge support work has begun

Halo 3



M&K Support

FOV Support in progress

First pass at latency reduction

VFR Support in progress

Aspect Ratio Support in progress

Forge support work has begun

Halo 3: ODST



Game runs on PC

Profiling on min spec PC is complete

M&K Support

FOV Support in progress

Aspect Ratio Support in progress

Halo 4

Game runs on PC

Profiling has begun

We should get a deep dive into Halo: Combat Evolved Anniversary’s PC development in the next blog. “The next blog is likely to be very focused on it,” writes 343’s Tyler “Postums” Davis.



As for Halo: Reach? The devs touched on a whole lot of issues and features, including the upcoming Forge update. They say they’ve made “great progress” on Forge and Theater for the PC version. You can see a glimpse of it in action in a newly released screenshot. 343 notes the budget we see in the bottom right is the “legacy budget,” and it’ll see a bump on Forge World and Tempest.



The pesky muffled audio bug is still being worked on, but 343 promises to talk more about it in the next dev blog. The good news is, the work being done to squash this annoying bug means subsequent PC releases won’t have the issue.



There’s a whole lot more in the dev blog including updates on features, bug fixes, and community events.