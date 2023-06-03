We’re only a couple of days into Diablo 4, but the devs are already making their first tweaks. A pair of hotfixes went live on June 2 bringing a couple of small changes to two classes, a bump to monster health values in later World Tiers, and a couple of more changes.
Here’s the full list.
Hotfix 1
Sorcerer (Class Specilization)
Flame Shield Enhancement
- When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.
Rogue (Class Specialization)
Inner Sight
- After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.
Items
Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction
- This affix will no longer appear on items.
Miscellaneous
- Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.
Hotfix 2
Gameplay Changes
- Reduced the drop rate to 0 for the Elixir of Death Evasion recipe after it’s already learned.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed an issue with items inheriting Junk status from gems socketed into them.
- Fixed an issue where Sorcerer’s could teleport underground in Serpent’s Passage.
- Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.
I’m pretty sure the monster health change is for World Tiers 3 and 4. The hotfix specifically mentions “later World tiers,” and those are locked at the start of the game.
Barring anything game-breaking or totally unbalanced, we probably won’t see any major tweaks to classes until the first season hits in mid-to-late July.
If you want to keep up with every single hotfix, the official Diablo 4 forums are a good place. The devs usually pin the hotfixes at the top of each platform’s forum.
