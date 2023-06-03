We’re only a couple of days into Diablo 4, but the devs are already making their first tweaks. A pair of hotfixes went live on June 2 bringing a couple of small changes to two classes, a bump to monster health values in later World Tiers, and a couple of more changes.

Here’s the full list.

Hotfix 1

Sorcerer (Class Specilization)

Flame Shield Enhancement

When Flame Shield is initially equipped into an Enchantment slot, it’s placed on full cooldown.

Rogue (Class Specialization)

Inner Sight

After Inner Sight’s unlimited Energy expires, there will be a 4 second delay before another enemy becomes marked.

Items

Shout Skill Cooldown Reduction

This affix will no longer appear on items.

Miscellaneous

Monster health values have been increased in later World Tiers.

Hotfix 2

Gameplay Changes

Reduced the drop rate to 0 for the Elixir of Death Evasion recipe after it’s already learned.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue with items inheriting Junk status from gems socketed into them.

Fixed an issue where Sorcerer’s could teleport underground in Serpent’s Passage.

Miscellaneous stability and crash fixes.

I’m pretty sure the monster health change is for World Tiers 3 and 4. The hotfix specifically mentions “later World tiers,” and those are locked at the start of the game.

Barring anything game-breaking or totally unbalanced, we probably won’t see any major tweaks to classes until the first season hits in mid-to-late July.

If you want to keep up with every single hotfix, the official Diablo 4 forums are a good place. The devs usually pin the hotfixes at the top of each platform’s forum.