Bad news for Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II (KOTOR 2) fans on Nintendo Switch. Aspyr Media announced it is canceling the Restored Content DLC for the Switch version.

“Sadly, today we’re announcing that the Restored Content DLC for the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will not be moving forward for release,” the company said in a statement on Twitter.

Here’s a quick refresher for folks who might not know what the Restored Content DLC is. The Restored Content DLC began as a fan-made mod to put back in pieces of the game that didn’t make the original release. That included missions, dialogue, encounters, and more.

With the originally planned release of this content now axed, Aspyr Media is offering a different free Star Wars game instead. Folks can choose from other games, including the original KOTOR Switch port, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed, Star Wars: Episode I Racer, and others.

Update on the Restored Content DLC pic.twitter.com/P0TQtJsgRc — Aspyr (@AspyrMedia) June 3, 2023

Aspyr Media has been in a rut lately with their Star Wars games. The KOTOR 2 Switch port shipped in rough shape, and now the canceling of the Restored Content DLC. This is on top of them reportedly being booted off the remake of KOTOR.

As for an update on that highly anticipated remake of an all-time favorite Star Wars game? Embracer still has Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic Remake listed as an upcoming release as of their May 24 earnings report.