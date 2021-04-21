The days of needing an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play games are over. Today, the folks at Xbox finally make free-to-play games truly free. Games like Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, make up the more than 50 free-to-play games now playable without an Xbox Live Gold membership.
“As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer,” reads part of today’s blog post.
Here’s the full list:
- 3on3 FreeStyle
- Aegis Wing
- APB Reloaded
- Apex Legends
- Armored Warfare
- Battle Islands: Commanders
- Bless Unleashed
- Brawlhalla
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Crackdown
- Crackdown 2
- Crimson Alliance
- Crossout
- CRSED: F.O.A.D.
- Darwin Project
- Dauntless
- DC Universe Online
- Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters
- Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters
- Defiance 2050
- Destiny 2
- Doritos Crash Course
- Dungeon Defenders II
- Enlisted
- Eternal Card Game
- Family Game Night
- Fishing Planet
- Fortnite
- Galaxy Control: Arena
- Happy Wars
- Harm’s Way
- Hawken
- Hyper Scape
- Killer Instinct
- Korgan
- Minion Masters
- Neverwinter
- Outriders (Demo)
- Paladins
- Path of Exile
- Phantasy Star Online 2
- Phantom Dust
- Pinball FX2
- Prominence Poker
- Realm Royale
- Rec Room
- Resident Evil Revelations 2
- ROBLOX
- Rocket League
- Rogue Company
- Skyforge
- SMITE
- Spacelords
- Spellbreak
- Star Trek Online
- Techwars Global Conflict
- TERA
- The Four Kings Casino and Slots
- Too Human
- Trove
- Vigor
- War Thunder
- Warface
- Warframe
- World of Tanks
- World of Warships: Legends
- Yaris
Today’s change has been in the works since January when Xbox tripped over themselves when they announced a price hike to Xbox Live Gold. After a swift community backlash, Xbox walked back the announced hike, and also announced free-to-play games would no longer require a Gold membership. During the January announcement, they said it would take some time to implement the change. Today, that change goes live.
This also means folks can play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer without paying for Gold when it hits its expected launch date later this year.
