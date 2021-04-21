The days of needing an Xbox Live Gold membership to play free-to-play games are over. Today, the folks at Xbox finally make free-to-play games truly free. Games like Fortnite, Warzone, Apex Legends, Destiny 2, make up the more than 50 free-to-play games now playable without an Xbox Live Gold membership.

“As part of listening to your feedback, this change will take place starting today, and all Xbox players will be able to access online multiplayer at no charge for a library of over 50 free-to-play games that support online multiplayer,” reads part of today’s blog post.

Here’s the full list:

3on3 FreeStyle

Aegis Wing

APB Reloaded

Apex Legends

Armored Warfare

Battle Islands: Commanders

Bless Unleashed

Brawlhalla

Call of Duty: Warzone

Crackdown

Crackdown 2

Crimson Alliance

Crossout

CRSED: F.O.A.D.

Darwin Project

Dauntless

DC Universe Online

Dead or Alive 5 Last Round: Core Fighters

Dead or Alive 6: Core Fighters

Defiance 2050

Destiny 2

Doritos Crash Course

Dungeon Defenders II

Enlisted

Eternal Card Game

Family Game Night

Fishing Planet

Fortnite

Galaxy Control: Arena

Happy Wars

Harm’s Way

Hawken

Hyper Scape

Killer Instinct

Korgan

Minion Masters

Neverwinter

Outriders (Demo)

Paladins

Path of Exile

Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantom Dust

Pinball FX2

Prominence Poker

Realm Royale

Rec Room

Resident Evil Revelations 2

ROBLOX

Rocket League

Rogue Company

Skyforge

SMITE

Spacelords

Spellbreak

Star Trek Online

Techwars Global Conflict

TERA

The Four Kings Casino and Slots

Too Human

Trove

Vigor

War Thunder

Warface

Warframe

World of Tanks

World of Warships: Legends

Yaris

Today’s change has been in the works since January when Xbox tripped over themselves when they announced a price hike to Xbox Live Gold. After a swift community backlash, Xbox walked back the announced hike, and also announced free-to-play games would no longer require a Gold membership. During the January announcement, they said it would take some time to implement the change. Today, that change goes live.

This also means folks can play Halo Infinite’s multiplayer without paying for Gold when it hits its expected launch date later this year.