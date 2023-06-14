Halo Infinite Shows Off Infection In Slick Season 4 Trailer

When Halo Infinite’s Infection mode was first announced, I was hoping they would implement the visuals for Infected players from their concept art.
Today’s trailer for Season 4 shows they have and it looks fantastic.
Season 4 brings a host of new content. Here’s what we got a glimpse of in the trailer above:
- Infection (new mode)
- Scarr (new BTB map)
- Quantum Translocator (new equipment)
- Forest (new Arena map)
- Threat Seeker (new equipment)
- More weapon customization
- Forge Community Doubles playlist
There’s more not included in the trailer such as Career Rank (which is all-new progression system similar to what Halo: MCC has) and a whole bunch of tweaks to Forge including new objects, VFX improvements, and quality-of-life changes.
Honestly, I’m surprised we didn’t see this trailer during Microsoft’s event earlier this month. Especially, since we saw a short blurb on Sea of Thieves. Then again, any hint of Halo music at a big event like this will get people thinking a new Halo is being announced.
Season 4 also brings the usual 100-tier Battle Pass.
Halo fans can get their hands on the long-awaited Infection mode and all the other Season 4 goodies when it drops on June 20.