Halo Infinite Shows Off Infection In Slick Season 4 Trailer

When Halo Infinite’s Infection mode was first announced, I was hoping they would implement the visuals for Infected players from their concept art.

Today’s trailer for Season 4 shows they have and it looks fantastic.

Season 4 brings a host of new content. Here’s what we got a glimpse of in the trailer above:

Infection (new mode)

Scarr (new BTB map)

Quantum Translocator (new equipment)

Forest (new Arena map)

Threat Seeker (new equipment)

More weapon customization

Forge Community Doubles playlist

There’s more not included in the trailer such as Career Rank (which is all-new progression system similar to what Halo: MCC has) and a whole bunch of tweaks to Forge including new objects, VFX improvements, and quality-of-life changes.

Honestly, I’m surprised we didn’t see this trailer during Microsoft’s event earlier this month. Especially, since we saw a short blurb on Sea of Thieves. Then again, any hint of Halo music at a big event like this will get people thinking a new Halo is being announced.

Season 4 also brings the usual 100-tier Battle Pass.

Halo fans can get their hands on the long-awaited Infection mode and all the other Season 4 goodies when it drops on June 20.