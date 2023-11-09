The New Zealand Trick Works To Play Modern Warfare 3 Multiplayer Early, Here’s How

While not officially releasing until tonight at midnight EST, fans can start playing Modern Warfare 3’s multiplayer and zombies right now. Long-time Xbox owners know all about the New Zealand trick to play games a little earlier than their local release. This time, PlayStation fans can also get in early. PlayStation is the easiest platform, so I’ll cover it first.

How to play MW3 multiplayer early on PlayStation.

You won’t need to do anything on your console. Instead, you’ll head to the Activision website and change your location to New Zealand.

Sign in to your Activision account

Go to ‘Profile’ at the navigation bar at the top right of your screen (desktop and mobile)

Click on ‘Basic Info

Click ‘Edit’ next to the ‘Address’ field.

And change your location to New Zealand. You should also type in something for the address line and city. It doesn’t need to be correct, but something needs to be there for you to be able to save it. Or you can Google a hotel in New Zealand and use that address.

And that’s it. Fire up Call of Duty, and you should be able to play multiplayer and zombies.

How to play MW3 multiplayer early on Xbox.

On Xbox, you may also need to follow the same steps on your Activision account above – but you’ll also need to change the location on your Xbox.

On your Xbox console, head to the ‘Settings’ and then ‘System.’

Go to ‘Language & Location’ and change your location to New Zealand.

Restart your Xbox.

Do that and change your location on your Activision account, and you’ll be good to go. I’ve confirmed it works on Xbox and have already played a couple of multiplayer matches.

How to play MW3 multiplayer early on PC

This can be the trickiest platform to get to work. The easiest way is to have a friend who has done the New Zealand trick on Xbox/PlayStation to invite you to their game. If you can’t do this, this X/Twitter video shows another way to get it working.

this method was sent by @lachlanisdumb but only thing i realised is closing thru task manager makes it more doable. pic.twitter.com/OsQIw66QPR — Evan Fox (@_Evdogg) November 9, 2023

There you have it. If you don’t feel like pulling an all-nighter at midnight, you can go ahead and start playing MW3 multiplayer/zombies. The official launch kicks off at 12 am EST / 9 pm PST.