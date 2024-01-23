Modern Warfare 3 Devs Tackle Aftermarket Parts In Yet Another Update

The updates continue to roll in after Season 1 Reloaded released last week. The most recent update includes some of the first tweaks to the weapons’ Aftermarket Parts. The following saw changes:

JAK Signal Burst for the Holger 556

JAK Thunder LMG Kit for the Sidewinder

JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit for the AMR9

JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion for the Rival-9

JAK Signal Burst for the DM56

Before we dive into these changes, Modern Warfare 3’s Design team briefly explains their goal for the Conversion Kits/Aftermarket Parts. The most crucial part for them is making the weapons themselves fun to use. And they are working to strike a balance to make sure they are powerful enough to make grinding weapons to their max level worth it.

Let’s dive into these changes.

Holger 556 JAK Signal Burst Increased gun kick control benefit by 10%. Increased recoil control benefit by 10%. Decreased burst fire delay from 120ms to 90ms (-25%).



All these changes will make follow-up bursts with this version of the Holger 556 faster and easier to control

Sidewinder JAK Thunder LMG Kit Decreased bullets required to reach maximum rate of fire from 25 to 15 (-40%).



Now this LMG conversion kit will feel like one.

AMR9 JAK Ettin Double Barrel Kit Overhauled firing mechanism to simultaneously fire two bullets per shot. Added locational damage multipliers. Head: 1x Neck: 0.9x Upper-Torso: 0.9x Lower-Torso: 0.9x Upper-Arm: 0.9x Lower-Arm: 0.8x Hand: 0.8x Upper-Leg: 0.8x Lower-Leg: 0.8x Foot: 0.8x Decreased aim down sight spread by 75%. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 50%.



Before this update, the conversion kit was a 2-round burst. Both bullets will now fire simultaneously as it’s designed to.

Rival-9 JAK Headhunter Carbine Conversion Decreased maximum damage from 30 to 26 (-13%). Decreased medium damage from 29 to 24 (-17%). Decreased minimum damage from 25 to 22 (-12%). Increased headshot damage multiplier from 1.3x to 2x (+54%). Increased neck damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.5x (+36%). Increased upper-torso damage multiplier from 1.1x to 1.5x (+36%). Decreased burst fire delay from 80ms to 66ms (-18%). Decreased sprint to fire penalty by 10%. Decreased aim down sight time penalty by 7%. Decreased hipfire spread penalty by 20%.



The devs want this variant of the Rival-9 to perform more like an assault rifle, and these tweaks now reflect that.

DM56 JAK Signal Burst Increased gun kick control benefit by 10%. Increased recoil control benefit by 10%. Decreased burst fire delay from 120ms to 90ms (-25%).



These changes are similar to what we see with the Holger 556: better recoil control and quicker shots.

While the dev teams responsible for Modern Warfare 3 have quickly pushed updates, today’s update is another reminder that we won’t have to wait for larger content drops to see substantial weapon changes. Don’t be shocked if these changes offer another little shake-up to the Warzone meta. Keep an eye on TrueGameData and JGOD this week, as they both offer some of the best knowledge when squeezing every bit out of Warzone’s weapon roster.