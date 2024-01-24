Devs Talk About What’s Next For Palword With Roadmap

Palworld still shows no signs of slowing, and the developers aren’t resting either. Less than a week after its release, the team at Pocket Pair is already talking about what’s next for Palworld. There aren’t any concrete release dates for the features, but the devs must know what they have. I doubt we’re talking years with this roadmap.

The roadmap is broken into three parts:

Critical issues the devs plan on fixing right away.

Think bugs and anything causing crashes. Pocket Pair specifically called out two of them in their roadmap: one is the world date sometimes experiencing rollbacks, and the second is the loading screen may get stuck when trying to load into a game.

Improvements that Pocket Pair wants to push live “ASAP.”

Again, two areas were specifically called out: configuration improvements and better base Pal AI and pathing.

And finally, content updates are part of “planned future updates.”

Here’s the list straight from the devs:

PvP

Raid Bosses (End-Game Content)

Pal Arena (PvP for Pals)

Steam-Xbox Crossplay

Various Xbox Feature Improvements

Server Transfers and Migrations

Improvements to the Building System

New islands, Pals, Bosses, and Technologies.

Pocket Pair stresses the sales for Palworld are beyond anything they could have imagined. And with this success comes problems like server load “among other challenges,” they write. First up will be tackling the most pressing bugs and then transitioning to the content side.

I covered Palworld’s success yesterday, and the game just keeps getting bigger. It quickly surpassed Counter-Strike 2’s all-time concurrent peak yesterday and nudged past 2 million players when it hit 2,018,905 earlier this morning. PUBG still stands atop the all-time chart at 3.2 million. We’ll see if Palworld can make it interesting.

Palworld is also on Xbox, but gauging its success there is a little more difficult. There’s usually a one-week lag on Xbox’s most played chart, so we likely won’t know how big Palworld is on that platform until next week. If I’m the folks at Xbox, I’m in constant contact with Pocket Pair and giving them whatever help they need. This could potentially be a Fortnite-like moment for the survival/base-building genre.