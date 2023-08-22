Modern Warfare 3’s Multiplayer/Warzone Showcase Coming In October With Call of Duty Next

Call of Duty Next is returning once again in 2023. Last year, the event brought together 150+ streamers as the developers dropped new info on multiplayer and Warzone for last year’s title. Activision is taking a similar approach this year as they describe the event:

“Join us as we unveil the future of Call of Duty including a hands-on streamer showcase of Modern Warfare III, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Warzone Mobile.”

The event will be held on October 5. We don’t have a start time yet, but you can keep Call of Duty’s YouTube and Twitch links handy, as it should be streamed on both.

And if this year’s COD Next is anything like last year, we can also assume the game’s early-access beta window should begin a day later. Here’s how the dates looked last year:

Call of Duty Next (2022) – September 15

Weekend 1 Early Access (PlayStation) – September 16-17

Open Beta (PlayStation) – September 18-20

Weekend 2 Early Access (all platforms) – September 22-23

Open Beta (all platforms) – September 24-26

If Activision follows a similar schedule, we can assume the following dates for Modern Warfare 3:

Call of Duty Next (2023) – October 5

Weekend 1 Early Access (PlayStation) – October 6-7

Open Beta (PlayStation) – October 8-10

Weekend 2 Early Access (all platforms) – October 12-13

Open Beta (all platforms) – October 14-16

So far, the developers have only mentioned multiplayer and Warzone for COD Next. Zombies could still appear, or it might get a dedicated reveal event.

As for the multiplayer, we learned last week that Modern Warfare 3 will launch with 16 remastered maps from the original Modern Warfare 2 (2009). And we’re seeing the return of classic Call of Duty features like map voting, classic mini-map, and all selected perks available from the start of each match.

COD Next should show us more of the new stuff coming in Modern Warfare 3 and give us our first good look at the next Warzone map.