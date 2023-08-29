Warzone’s Newest Resurgence Map Repackages Portion of Al Mazrah

While the marketing and hype for the next Call of Duty is underway, the folks running Warzone are dropping a “new Resurgence experience.” Fort Resurgence isn’t a new, unique locale. Instead, the Al Bagra Fortress area joins Ashika Island and Vondel to become the third Resurgence map.

From the developers:

The boundaries for this map include the entire Al Bagra Fortress point of interest in Al Mazrah and immediate surroundings; those who visit this locale in Battle Royale or DMZ, or who had numerous Multiplayer matches on this map will know plenty of tactics for success here.

Starting Wednesday, this will be the first time in Warzone history there are three separate maps to play on Resurgence.

Fort Resurgence will have its own playlist with tomorrow’s launch of Season 05 Reloaded, but look for it to join the Map Rotation playlists in the weeks ahead. We’ll know the entire Warzone playlist tomorrow around noon, but the Resurgence part should include a dedicated Fort Resurgence playlist and the usual Resurgence Map Rotation.

That’s not the only new playlist coming tomorrow. Armored Royale is returning with a Quads playlist. If you’ve missed this before, each team gets an upgradable MRAP to cruise around Al Mazrah. It acts as a mobile redeploy. As long as it’s rolling, you and your team can keep spawning in.

As for Modern Warfare 3? We know a big showcase for the multiplayer and Warzone side of the game is coming on October 5 during Call of Duty Next. We may get some more info sooner during the World Series of Warzone on September 16. Publishers like to use these competitive events to drop reveals to attract casual fans to watch.

Season 05 Reloaded launches tomorrow at 9 a.m. PT and will include a new Multiplayer map, Fort Resurgence, and more.