Developers are always on the lookout for ways to keep their games fresh. And the folks behind Warzone sprinkle in playlists updates in between larger updates to help do this.

The first Warzone 2.0 playlist update recently went live, and there’s already a playlist casualty earlier in Warzone 2.0’s lifecycle. Third Person BR – Trios is gone as a first-person variant takes its place.

Here are the playlists playable today on Warzone 2.0:

Battle Royale

Solos

Duos

Trios

Quads

Unhinged BR – Trios

Here’s a quick explainer of what these modes are.

Battle Royale is the traditional mode we’ve seen in Warzone since the game’s inception back in 2020. 150 players drop into a map, and the last one standing wins. The one difference with Warzone 2.0 is the Assimilation mechanic. In regular Battle Royale, you can use this mechanic via the emote system to refill your squad.

This Assimilation mechanic goes one step further in Unhinged Trios. Here, you can use it to expand your squad to up to six players. That is if you can find other players willing to not shoot first and talk later.

As for the third-person mode? After making a big deal about it the week prior to Warzone 2.0’s release, third-person is already gone from the mode. No word on why it was removed, but the devs did say at the time it “will be introduced into the Battle Royale weekly rotation during Season 01.”

That leaves the door open for its return, but it was probably the least played mode out of the bunch. The devs wouldn’t be shuffling it out so early if it was a hit with the community. It’s a shame too. Third-person offers a nice change of pace. And for a game with so many cosmetics focused on your character, it’s nice to actually see them while playing.

How often are Warzone 2.0 playlists updated? The devs have mentioned a weekly rotation, but this was the first update since launch. We’ll see if we get another one around the launch of Season 01 reloaded on December 14. This most recent update landed on a Thursday, so we’ll see if that’s the day the devs stick with moving forward.