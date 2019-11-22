Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Update 1.09 Nerfs Ground War Tanks, Other Fixes

Another update went live on Modern Warfare this morning with a variety of tweaks and fixes. Unfortunately, there aren’t any changes that take aim at the hot-button issues the community is clamoring for. Footstep audio, perk balance, the M4 still being OP, and spawning aren’t seeing any meaningful changes.

Here’s the link to the full patch notes. I’m going to highlight a few of the bigger changes below.

Footstep audio gets another small tweak

The folks at Infinity Ward are still unwilling to change footstep audio in a big way. From the patch notes:

Adjusted volume and sound type played for crouch walk and walking while Aiming Down Sights (ADS).

Again, this change is situational and doesn’t address the ridiculously loud footsteps when sprinting. Even with the change, footstep audio while crouching and ADS is still too loud.

The devs need to make big changes to footstep audio. Whether that’s making Dead Silence a perk, or reducing the footstep audio to Dead Silence levels while crouching. Something drastic needs to be done. It’s the biggest culprit for all the camping complaints. When you can hear a person stomping around 30 feet away, why move?

Even internally, the devs know today’s footstep audio changes aren’t enough. CharlieIntel grabbed a screenshot of the patch notes via Battle.net and it shows an internal note that wasn’t removed before the patch notes when live.

From the internal note:

“This is a hot topic in the community, and this is not the change that they were hoping to see. Our core players want to see footstep volume dramatically reduced.“

At least the devs know what the community wants. We just have to wait and see when the update will come to the game.

Infantry Assault Vehicle’s cannon gets nerfed

While the Infantry Assault Vehicles aren’t well-armored, they make up for it with a cannon that can decimate squads in no time. Today, the devs are opting to weaken the cannon. From the patch notes:

Reduced damage radius and lethality of the turret.

This change doesn’t really bother me one way or the other. Sure, the tanks are powerful – but they can also be taken quickly using Thermites and a RPG. The biggest issue is when the tanks post up on the hill on the Karst River Quarry map.

More stability fixes

I haven’t had a hard crash and reset of my Xbox One X since the first stability patch, but it’s good to see Infinity Ward continue to tackle these issues.

Be sure to check out the full patch notes for all the tweaks and fixes coming to Modern Warfare today.