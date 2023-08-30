PUBG’s New DMR Is Back And Without Its Random Damage System

PUBG’s newest gun, the Dragunov, was first slated for release in Update 25.1. But that was delayed until next week’s update (25.2) after pushback from players after they got their hands on it on the test server.

In its original form, the Dragunov featured what the devs described as a “unique probabilistic damage system.” Here’s how that looked:

Each shot did at least 58 damage but could do as much as 73 damage. There was always a chance a single shot could deliver the maximum damage (73). Players were not a fan. Here’s what the devs had to say today about why they first went that route:

Our initial goal with Dragunov was to create a different gameplay experience and to add new excitement and unique elements to the usual game flow. But as we listened to your voices, we realized that this change might disrupt the core gameplay.

With update 25.2, the Dragunov will hit live servers but without the random damage system it had. It’ll have higher headshot damage than other DMRs but will be balanced with a slower fire rate and more recoil.

The AUG is also getting a slight nerf. From the patch notes:

Rate of fire: 750 → 720

Adjusted horizontal and vertical recoil

According to the devs, these changes put the DPS down to between the Beryl M762 and M416. Why the changes? Usage and win rates have spiked, leading the devs to believe balance changes were needed.

Besides the new weapon, Update 25.2 will also temporarily remove Tactical Gear. And we’ll also see the Blizzard and Sandstorm zones appear less throughout each match. Blizzards didn’t seem too bad, but sandstorms on Miramar were way too frequent.

Next week’s update is minor, but that’s to be expected. The most significant updates are almost always the ##.1 updates. Look for a beefier update in September with Update 26.1.