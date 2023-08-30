PUGB Tactical Gear Will Soon Be Shelved, For Now

When Update 25.2 hits live servers on September 6 on PC (September 14 on console), Tactical Gear won’t be there. The devs describe the situation as temporary:

Tactical Gear will be temporarily removed as we’ve received considerable feedback regarding them following the 24.1 Update. We’re undertaking a thorough review to ensure Tactical Gear aligns better with our gameplay, focusing on acquisition methods and performance. Once we’ve refined these elements, we plan to reintroduce Tactical Gear to the game.

This comes a couple of months after a significant revamp to the Tactical Gear system following feedback from the community. That feedback ultimately led to the removal of the Blue Chip Detector. Back in June, the devs had this to say about their thought process behind Tactical Gear:

“Our intention to this change was to heighten the strategic depth and diversity of gameplay by making Tactical Gear a default gear and adjusting the overall performance, effectively making it a staple in the game.”

But they’ve struggled to find a way to implement the mechanic. Some parts are either too strong (like the Blue Chip Detector) or weak (the EMT Gear). Then there’s the Drone and Spotter scope that can have a significant impact in Squad matches. The Spotter Scope makes locating enemies on maps like Sanhok way too easy. Plus, the ping marks can stay active when players run through smoke.

I mentioned it in June, but the devs should consider scrapping Tactical Gear altogether. There is nothing wrong with admitting something doesn’t work and ditching it.

We’ll see what they end up doing. The “acquisition methods” part of the statement makes me think they are considering reverting to the old way of finding them throughout the map. I lean towards removing Tactical Gear period. Or, ditching the Drone and Spotter Scope and keeping EMT Gear, Tactical Pack, and Repair Kit.

Tactical Gear’s return will at least be one month away. Updates usually drop once monthly with the biggest features coming every two months. Update 25.2 will hit live servers on September 6. We can expect 26.1 in early October.

Next week’s update also brings the new Dragunov rifle, changes to Miramar, a balancing tweak to the AUG, and more.