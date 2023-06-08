PUBG’s devs are determined to make Tactical Gear work. In the next patch, players will land with a Tactical Gear Carrier already in their inventory. Inside it, you’ll be able to choose from six different options:

Spotter Scope

Drone Tablet

Tactical Pack

EMT Gear

Blue Chip Detector

All-In-One Repair Kit

This major revamp comes with a slew of changes to how each gear works now. Before we dive into those, here’s more about how the Tactical Gear Carrier will work.

Players will be equipped with one at the start of each map.

The weight has been set to 0, so it won’t affect looting initially.

Once one of the tactical gear attachments has been equipped, it can’t be removed. So, you get to choose one of the six, and then you are stuck with it for the rest of the match.

Tactical Gear will no longer spawn in the world.

With Tactical Gear now available from the start, the devs also do a balance sweep on each item. It’s mostly nerfed across the board, which makes sense since now everyone will be using Tactical Gear. Let’s take a look.

EMT Gear

Med Kit usage time goes from 3 seconds to 7 seconds. That’s the big med kit that heals you to 100%.

First Aid Kit usage time goes from 3 seconds to 5 seconds.

Revival speed goes from 3 seconds to 8 seconds.

Boosters (energy drinks/painkillers) get a 50% additional effect when used on yourself.

Tactical Pack

Additional slots decreased from 4 slots to 2 slots.

Spotter Scope

Now has adjustable 4x to 8x magnification. The white passive marker is getting tossed with a red active marker automatically showing up and staying for 7 seconds after a scan.

Drone

Maximum range has been reduced from 300 meters to 200 meters.

Blue Chip Detector

Screen update frequency bumped from 5 seconds to 8 seconds.

Enemy scan radius lowered from 100 meters to 50 meters.

Jammer Packs now counter the Blue Chip Detector.

Those are steep nerfs for some of these, but was bound to happen now that Tactical Gear gets a dedicated slot. Having a couple of extra slots for a spare weapon or a Panzerfaust will be fun.

These changes and more are coming when patch 24.1 goes live on June 14. An extended server maintenance period will kick off on June 13 at 5:00 pm PDT.