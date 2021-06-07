First announced back in 2019, Rainbow Six Quarantine is ditching the name as everyone wants to forget the year that was 2020. A short dev video was uploaded today announcing the new name – Rainbow Six Extraction.

Details about the game are still slim, but we know it’s a co-op shooter using the Siege framework. In Extraction, we’ll face off against what the developers describe as an “always-evolving alien threat.” And they keep hammering home the point that “no one gets left behind.”

Initially set for a 2020 release, Extraction is now set to come out sometime later this year or early next. We should hear much more about a release during the Ubisoft Forward event on June 12.

It’s been a busy day for Ubisoft fans as we also learned of a new game being worked on called ‘BattleCat.’ It’s a first-person shooter with factions from Splinter Cell, Ghost Recon, and The Division slapped together. Unfortunately, development on it is still early, and reports say we won’t be seeing it at the Ubisoft Forward event.

As for Extraction? The phrase ‘Left 4 Dead meets Siege’ gets tossed around because of its co-op focus. Saturday’s big reveal should give us a better idea of what Ubisoft Montreal and others have been cooking up.