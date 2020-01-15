In Rainbow Six: Siege’s New Stadium Map, All Operators Are Free to Play

Haven’t been keeping up with Rainbow Six: Siege lately? A new event celebrating the lead up to the Six Invitational 2020 brings a new map called Stadium and lets you play as every Operator in the game even if you haven’t unlocked them yet.



Stadium was unveiled yesterday in a slick cinematic. A Greek coliseum that had seen better days is revamped into a kill house that “uses bulletproof glass material to create new situations.”



The new unranked playlist features Bomb as the game mode with a Pick & Ban system according to a Reddit post highlighting the event. Each round lasts three minutes.

Making all the Operators free to play is a fantastic move by the Siege team. I haven’t played Siege for a while but will be putting Escape From Tarkov aside for a few nights to take this new map and all the operators I’ve missed out on for a spin.



A Battle Pass is also launching with the event today. It’s set up like pretty much every other one out there. There’s a free track with 12 rewards spread out across 35 tiers. And a premium track with rewards at every tier. The premium track costs 1200 R6 credits (840 R6 credits for Year Pass Owners). A premium bundle instantly gets you through 12 tiers along with “The Competitor sets for Hibana and Caveira) for 2400 R6 credits (1680 R6 credits for Year Pass owners).



The new map and battle pass should keep Siege fans busy as they wait for the Six Invitational 2020 to kick off February 7. In between bouts of top tier gameplay, the tournament will also serve as a showcase for what comes to Rainbow Six: Siege next.



We already got a glimpse of what’s coming to Year 5 thanks to a Reddit post yesterday. You may notice how only six operators are coming in Year 5. Ubisoft’s community manager addressed this in a comment on the post.



“As our Game Director, Leroy Athanassoff stated, “We are investing our resources on building more features and systems that will impact every player in every match.”



The Year 5 Pass reflects this direction focused on features that benefit all players, not just those playing the newest Operators. It will lead to additional content for all players, such as free events, extensive reworks, and other core gameplay features. More details on why we are releasing six Operators in Year 5, as well as how that leads into Year 6 and beyond will be shared during the Six Invitational in February.”



Will the drop in operators lead to a change in price? We’ll see what Ubisoft has to say during the Six Invitational next month.