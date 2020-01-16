Another Day, Another Delay. Cyberpunk 2077 Is Now A September Game

The first half of 2020 always seemed a little too stacked. Earlier this week, Avengers ditched its May date for September. Today, it’s Cyberpunk 2077’s turn. This morning, developer CD Projekt Red announced a new date – September 17.



We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077’s release date we’d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV — CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020

The folks behind The Witcher series says, “we need more time to finish playtesting, fixing and polishing.”



With two of 2020’s biggest games now coming in September, I was starting to wonder if maybe we might see earlier launches for next-gen hardware. But another part of today’s delay statement says, “we want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning achievement for this generation and postponing launch will give us the precious months we need to make the game perfect.” (emphasis mine)



Yeah, it stinks we have to wait even longer to play Cyberpunk 2077, but if it needs a delay, then so be it. I will be on the lookout for any news on better performance on PS5/Xbox Series X, though. September is close enough that if the next-gen hardware sees a sizable performance bump, I might hold off. Who am I kidding? I’ll double-dip.



Look on the bright side, maybe we’ll get Keanu Reeves at another Xbox E3 conference.