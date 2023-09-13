Official Starfield DLSS and FOV Slider Are On The Way

In the patch notes for a small hotfix today, Bethesda confirmed official Starfield support for Nvidia’s DLSS, and a FOV slider is coming.

It was a surprise when Starfield launched without a FOV slider. The lack of DLSS support was more understandable since AMD was the exclusive PC partner for Starfield. But the modding community quickly stepped in with solutions for both issues. These mods rapidly became some of the most downloaded by players since Starfield’s launch.

Bethesda touched on what their update priorities are in the near term. “Our priority initially is making sure any top blocker bugs or stability issues are addressed, and adding quality-of-life features that many are asking for,” says Bethesda.

Besides DLSS support and a FOV slider, that initial list includes:

Brightness and Contrast controls

HDR Calibration Menu

32:9 Ultrawide Monitor Support

Eat button for food

Bethesda also says they are working with Nvidia, AMD, and Intel on driver support. Look for performance improvements on this side as well as new updates roll out.

One more piece of big news is tucked in the bottom of the post. A release window for official mod support. Bethesda is targeting early next year for official mod support (Creation Kit) “that will work across all platforms similar to what we’ve done with Skyrim and Fallout 4.” That reiterates support for Starfield Xbox mods.

The devs are also calling on the mod community for any feedback that could make these official tools better. “Modding and creating in our games will always be a vital and important part of who we are, and we love seeing the community get off to such a strong start.”

Here’s what’s included in today’s hotfix:

Performance and Stability

Xbox Series X|S Improved stability related to installations.

Various stability and performance improvements to reduce crashes and improve framerate.

Quests