Sons of the Forest Exits Early Access February 22, Drops New Trailer

In February 2023, Sons of the Forest was released in Early Access and quickly soared to an all-time peak concurrent high of 411,084. The game’s AI companion was a hit across social media as memes helped boost its early popularity. A year later, and the folks at Endnight have delivered plenty of updates and are almost ready to give it an official 1.0 release. To celebrate the upcoming milestone, they dropped a new trailer.

The past few months have only seen hotfixes deployed as the dev team prepares another big content drop for the February 22 launch. Here’s what they had to say in an update from late November:

Today we are announcing that Sons Of The Forest v1.0 will release February 22, 2024 after 1 year in Early Access.

We are also excited to announce Shawn Ashmore has joined the cast and will be voicing Timmy as we expand his role in the game and story. In addition to story updates, new features and polish, v1.0 will also include the final ??? piece.

After tomorrow’s patch, we will continue to release hotfixes as needed, but the team will be focused on the bigger content release for v1.0.

Thank you to everyone who has joined us so far in this Early Access journey, we are really excited for what we have in store for the v1.0 release and beyond.

I played it at launch and had a fun enough time. It probably wasn’t the best idea to blitz through a story that was far from finished, but I could see the base for a solid survival/horror game was there. I’m pumped to give it another go later this month and see what the team has added since its early access launch.