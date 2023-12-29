2023 was an incredible year for games. 2024 will have its work cut out for it to match. There’s a little something for everyone for January, with The Last of Us Part II Remastered and Tekken 8 headlining the month. Let’s dive into some of the other titles coming next month.

Bulletstorm VR (PC, PS5, Quest) – January 18

The virtual reality platform is still trying to crack into the mainstream. The recent Asgard’s Wrath 2 received widespread critical acclaim, with many calling it VR’s ‘killer app.’ Developer Incuvo (part of People Can Fly, the original Bulletstorm devs) hopes to add another great game to the VR platform with Bulletstorm VR. You’re back in the boots of the original game’s protagonist, Grayson Hunt, as you pull, kick, shoot, and blast your way through a new revenge story.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (PC, PS5, PS4, Switch, Xbox Series X|S) – January 18

It’s not the Prince of Persia: Sands of Time remake we’re all waiting for, but the franchise returns in a slick 2D action-adventure game. The time powers the franchise is known for return as you look for the missing Prince of Persia. A few weeks ago, Ubisoft put together a five-minute trailer showing off all aspects of the game.

And if you’re still on the fence, a demo is coming a week before release on January 11.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) – January 19

While Naughty Dog recently announced the cancellation The Last of Us Online, they are gearing up for the remaster release for The Last of Us Part II.

Besides the usual upgrades to graphics we see with these remasters, we’re also getting ‘Lost Levels’ and a new roguelike survival experience called No Return. The Last of Us Part II Remastered will cost $49.99.

Graven (PC) – January 23

Are you nostalgic for old-school shooters? Plenty of folks are as the ‘boomer shooter’ genre continues to see quality games join its ranks. Graven is a dark fantasy world where you use everything from swords and magic staffs to spells, and other ranged weapons. Hell, you can open up your spell book and turn it towards your foes to take them out.

Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy (PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, PC) – January 25

If you missed the Ace Attorney series, this trilogy puts 2008’s Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney, 2013’s Dual Destinies, and 2016’s Spirit of Justice in one package.

Tekken 8 (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S) – January 26

Fighting fans could be in for another treat when Tekken 8 drops in a few weeks. Street Fighter 6 and Mortal Kombat 1 delivered solid entries into their respective franchises.

These are just a few of the games coming in January. Plus, we’ll see the usual releases on subscription platforms like Xbox Game Pass and PlayStation Plus. But those announcements don’t usually come until the first week of each month.