Weta Workshop’s LOTR Game Revealed, Tales of the Shire Coming In 2024

Weta Workshop’s new Lord of the Rings game was finally revealed. Tales of the Shire is coming sometime in 2024. Details are still light on the game, but publisher Private Division released a teaser trailer.

The teaser captures the cozy vibes Weta Workshop aims for with the game. “Your cosy Hobbit life awaits in Tales of the Shire, a heart-warming new The Lord of the Rings game by Wētā Workshop,” reads the description.

Tales of the Shire is part of at least five new LOTR games recently released or announced. First announced last August, Weta Workshop’s Amie Wolken described had this to say at the time:

“It’s a privilege to create a new game set in Middle-earth, especially one that’s so different from what fans have played previously,” said Wolken.

Combine that statement with the teaser trailer and a description of a “cosy life,” and speculation will drift toward games like Animal Crossing or Stardew Valley. It’ll be fun to see what Weta Workshop does with Tales of the Shire. Hopefully, it turns out better than Gollum.

I put together an article covering all the new LOTR games, but here’s a quick rundown.