New PUBG Erangel Update Coming In October

It’s been over a year since the last new map hit PUBG. Since then, the devs have opted for changes to existing maps instead of making even more maps. Erangel will get the upgrade treatment in a new update slated for release in October.

PUBG’s official Twitter/X account posted a teaser for this new update earlier today.

It’s only 20 seconds long, but we get a glimpse of several new locales. The dock at the beginning appears to be a redesign of the ‘Water Town.’ Note the small building in the top left and the road/bridge.

There are also a lot more buildings near an observatory. This could be the area west of Gatka or an entirely new point of interest (POI). It’s hard to tell from the brief look we get. We also see a destructible door with a secret room filled with loot that the devs describe as “more mysterious.”

Early impressions? It’s easy to be hesitant about an Erangel rework. But remember, this isn’t the first time the devs have tweaked the original map. And the whole map isn’t changing. We can look at the Miramar rework for proof of that. I like the idea of Water Town getting a redesign. And turning it into a dock could incentivize boat gameplay on the river cutting through Erangel.

But the devs have stumbled with reworks in the past. Vikendi is probably the weakest of the recent map changes. And the pushback against the Sanhok update was severe enough for the devs to revert it to the original.

As for a new PUBG map? A new map codenamed ‘Neon’ was announced in March and scheduled for release late this year. We haven’t heard much more about it, but here’s how the devs described it:

“The creation of this map was inspired by one of the most unique places on earth that combines both modern and traditional elements. While this map presents one of the biggest challenges we’ve ever faced, we’re confident that it will be worth it in the end. The map will feature multiple areas, ranging from a modern city full of gleaming skyscrapers to a more traditional rural area that creates a truly unique atmosphere that hasn’t been yet seen in PUBG.”

New updates usually land within the first half of each month, so expect the Erangel update before October 15.