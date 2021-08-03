Another month, another slate of solid games coming to Xbox Game Pass. Enjoy the roguelike genre? Then you are in for a treat with Hades from Supergiant Games. The makers of Bastion and Transistor haven’t made a bad game yet, and Hades is them at their very best.

EA is also opening up the Codemasters racing catalog with five titles coming to EA Play (included with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate). We are also getting Skate and Skate 3 from EA.

Here’s the complete list of games.

Curse of the Dead Gods (coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on August 5)

Dodgeball Academia (coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on August 5)

Katamari Damacy Reroll (coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on August 5)

Lumines Remastered (coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on August 5)

Skate (coming to Console on August 5)

Skate 3 (coming to Cloud on August 5)

Five Codemasters racing titles are coming to EA Play (and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate) on August 10 including: Dirt 4, Dirt Rally, Dirt Rally 2.0, F1 2020, and Grid

Art of Rally (coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on August 12)

Hades (coming to Cloud, Console, and PC on August 13)

Microsoft Solitaire Collection: Premium Edition (coming to PC on August 17)

Twelve Minutes (coming on August 19)

Psychonauts 2 (coming on August 25)

New games coming to Xbox Game Pass also mean a few get the boot off the service. Here’s what’s leaving in August.

Leaving August 8:

Grand Theft Auto V

Leaving August 15:

Ape Out

Crossing Souls

Darksiders Genesis

Don’t Starve

Final Fantasy VII

Train Sim World 2020

Don’t miss out on Hades. If that were the only game coming this month, it would still be a great month for Xbox Game Pass. I also have my eyes on Psychonauts 2, Twelve Minutes, Art of Rally, and Curse of the Dead Gods.