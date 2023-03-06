All Squad Sizes Coming To Warzone 2 Resurgence Very Soon

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is expected to land sometime around the middle of March. These mid-season updates usually include new content and more significant balancing changes. The devs also promise an expansion to the playlists, particularly for the Resurgence mode on Ashika Island.

All squad sizes (solo, duos, trios, quads) will be coming to Warzone 2’s Resurgence playlist at the launch of Season 2 Reloaded. But the devs aren’t ready to make these playlists permanent. In a tweet, the expanded playlists will be “in each weekly Playlist for the remainder of the season.”

We’ll have to wait and see if they make these permanent. The devs need to. Playing Resurgence Quads with three people means most of my games were stuck without an entire squad. Maybe 1 in 10 games matched my group up with a random. But the devs say the “Playlist Map/Mode rotation will remain subject to change based on collected feedback and internal data.”

While Warzone is one of the biggest games out there, the playlist count can quickly get out of hand if you include all squad sizes for all maps.

Currently, Warzone 2.0 is sitting at seven separate playlists. With Season 2 Reloaded, that could rise to nine playlists if the devs don’t remove any currently on there. There’s also a report of a one-shot Sniper Rifle playlist coming too. So we could be sitting at ten playlists later this month. And while millions play the game, the devs want matchmaking times to be short whenever folks search for a new game.

More maps mean more playlists and potential headaches devs can encounter when trying to keep matchmaking times low. The devs should look into a system that was a mainstay for Call of Duty multiplayer. Map voting. Bring all the Warzone maps together and let players vote on two before each match.

There is no word on a specific release date for Season 2 besides a confirmation from the devs that it’s coming later this month. If the devs shoot for the exact halfway point for the Season, it should hit around March 15.